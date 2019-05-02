RACINE — 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. is accepting nominations for the Spirit of Racine Award in honor of Mark “Mr. Racine” Eickhorst called the Spirit of Racine Award.
Eickhorst was a strong supporter of the 4th Fest and a fixture in the Racine community for years. He played a big part in the community hosting “It’s All About Racine” on WRJN (1400 AM). 4th Fest of Greater Racine celebrates Eickhorst’s memory by selecting a recipient each year who shows the spirit of Racine.
Nominees for this award should show positivity, service, and passion about Racine and strive to make this community the best it can be. Nominations are due May 13 and must include no more than a one page explanation on how the nominee satisfies the criteria. Also include the name and contact information of the nominee and the person submitting the nomination.
Nominations can be submitted to 4th Fest of Greater Racine, 300 Fifth St., Racine, WI, 53403. Find the Spirit of Racine Award nomination form online at www.racine4thfest.org.
