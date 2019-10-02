BURLINGTON — Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., will celebrate the 19th annual Worldwide Free International Top Spinning Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Everyone in the world is invited to spin a top at the museum or wherever they are. Participants are also encouraged to also think of new and unusual places to spin a top. Interesting, appropriate places will be reported on the website.
Participants are asked to send an email to thetopmuseum@hotmail.com and small jpg photos of their participation for documentation of this worldwide event. Include your name, group name and ages, address, email, phone number, how many people participated, how many tops were used and how many spins, plus comments made.
Selected information and summaries may be used on the Spinning Top Museum website, topmuseum.org.
An optional workshop for ages 4 and older and adults will be held that day from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Two challenges and contests are offered with a possible prize of a spinning top to keep. Activities include hands-on experimenting with 30 different kinds of tops, I Spy Hunt, launching a top into a box-like maze and seeing odd tops in motion. The museum curator and collector will demonstrate unusual and antique tops from the museum’s collection.
The cost is $14.95. Call 262-763-3946 for more information.
