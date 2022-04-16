Spiegelhoffs honored by VFW post

BURLINGTON — Veterans of Foreign Warts Post 2823 named David and Kathy Spiegelhoff, owners of Gooseberries Fresh Food Market, as the post’s Citizen of the Year, citing the store’s strong support for veterans and veteran causes over the years.

They will be presented the Citizen of the Year medal at the post’s annual awards banquet.

The Spiegelhoffs have operated Gooseberries Fresh Food Market since 2006 at the site of the old Piggly Wiggly store on State Street on the west end of Burlington. David is the third generation of the Spiegelhoff family in the grocery business in Burlington. The Spiegelhoff’s son, Michael, is also part of the Gooseberries’ operation, making him the fourth generation in the business.

In making the award, VFW Post 2823 cited the free coffee Gooseberries offers military veterans every day of the week at their deli and sandwich bar and the Veterans Café the store launched last fall. One Thursday a month, Gooseberries provides a venue at their sandwich bar where veterans can socialize and enjoy free coffee and pastries while hearing about programs that help veterans.

Also cited in the award was Gooseberries welcoming Burlington-area veterans organizations to set up their fundraising tables outside the store where Gooseberries’ customers have generously donated money to help veteran causes over the years.

VFW Post 2823 will hold its annual awards banquet on Thursday, April 28, at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave. In addition to the Spiegelhoffs, students from Burlington schools who took part in the post’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contests will be honored. The social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m. All VFW members are welcome as guests of the post.

