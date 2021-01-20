 Skip to main content
Spend an evening around the campfire with friends
Spend an evening around the campfire with friends

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host a winter campfire event event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

People can reserve a campfire for a group of four or more (or a table if you prefer heated space). One-half of a campfire can be reserved for three or less people. Food, soft drinks and hot chocolate will be available from the Rose Mob Grill food truck. Adults may bring their own adult beverage. Some tree stump seating is available but people are encouraged to bring their own chair.

Cross-country skis and snowshoes are available to rent prior to the campfires; equipment must be returned by 5 p.m.

The cost is $40 per campfire or table in heated space; $25 for three or less people. Space is limited and reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.

Proceeds benefit River Bend Nature Center programs and trails.

