Spectrum School of the Arts offers classes

RACINE — Spectrum School of the Arts and Community Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive, offers these fine arts classes for high school students and adults:

  • “Journal-making Workshop” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Fee: $30.
  • “Individualized Drawing or Painting,” 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 10-March 16 (flexible schedule). Fees: Five classes, $125; 10 classes, $225. Call for materials list.
  • “Digital SLR Photography,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 2-March 16. Fee: $125. Students should bring camera to class with its instruction manual.
  • “Ceramics: Empty Bowls Project,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 22. Fee: $50 (includes 25 pounds of clay, use of equipment and glazes).
  • “Ceramics: Raku,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Feb. 5-March 26. Participants learn hand-building techniques and can try their hands at the wheel. Fee: $175 (includes 25 pounds of clay, glazes and firings).

Classes are small (between four to 10 students) and all levels of experience are welcome. Customized classes and workshops are also provided for four or more adults, children or combination. Call 262-634-4345 to register for a class. For more information, go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

