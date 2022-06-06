 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spectrum schedules summer classes

RACINE — Spectrum School of the Arts, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive, offers summer fine arts classes for adults and high school students. All levels of experience are welcome. Classes are:

  • “Individualized Multimedia Drawing,” 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, June 13-Aug. 22. Fees: Five classes, $125; 10 classes, $225.
  • “Plein Air Painting or Drawing,” 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, June 14-Aug. 16. Fees: Five classes, $125; 10 classes, $225.
  • “Studio Drawing or Painting,” 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, June 15-Aug. 17. Fees: Five classes, $125; 10 classes, $200. Call for materials list.
  • “Ceramics with Raku Firing,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, July 9-Aug. 27. Fee: $175 (includes 25 pounds of clay).

Call 262-634-4345 to register for a class. Space is limited to 10 students.

