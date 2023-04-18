RACINE — Spectrum Gallery invites artists 18 years and older to submit one piece of black and white (and shades of gray) artwork to the gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, for "The Black and White Invitational Show."

All two-dimensional artwork must be framed and wired for hanging, three-dimensional work must be ready for display. Artwork must not contain any color; no diptychs, triptychs or multiply-framed pieces are allowed. There is a $25 hanging fee. If earlier drop off is required, call Spectrum at 262-634-4345.

"The Black and White Invitational Show" runs From May 6-28 with hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Spectrum Gallery is located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive. For more information, go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.