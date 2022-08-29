 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spectrum offers fall fine arts classes

RACINE — Spectrum School of the Arts, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 610 Caron Butler Drive, offers these fall fine arts classes for adults and high school students:

  • “Individualized Multimedia Drawing,” 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Sept. 12-Nov. 14. Fees: Five classes, $150; 10 classes, $250.
  • “Plein Air Painting or Drawing,” 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Nov. 15. Fees: Five classes, $150; 10 classes, $250.
  • “Studio Drawing or Painting” 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 16. Fees: Five classes, $150; 10 classes, $250.
  • “Ceramics with Raku Firing,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Sept. 17-Nov. 5. Fee: $195 (includes 25 pounds of clay).
  • “Digital SLR Photography,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 21-Oct. 19. Students should bring their SLR camera and instruction manual. Fee: $125.
  • “Journal Making Workshop,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. For sketching, writing or combination. Fee: $30.

Call 262-634-4345 to register for a class. For more information, go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

