Spectrum Gallery seeks artists for show
RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, a cooperative gallery located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, invites artists 18 years old and older to submit one piece of black and white (and shades of gray) artwork to the gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2, for the "Black and White Invitational Show" which runs May 8-June 6.

Two-dimensional artwork must be framed and wired for hanging, three-dimensional work must be ready for display. Artwork must not contain any color; no diptychs, triptychs or multiply framed pieces are allowed.

There is a $25 hanging fee. If earlier drop off is required, call Spectrum at 262-634-4345.

