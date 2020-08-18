Spectrum Gallery seeks artists for show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., invites fine artists to submit one piece of artwork for the "Fine Arts Invitational Show" to be held Sept. 5-27. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5.

Drop off times for artwork are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29-30. All media is accepted.

Two-dimensional work (drawing, painting, collage, photography, mixed media, etc.) must be framed and wired for hanging and canvas wraps with wire are also accepted. No diptychs, triptychs or multiply framed series work are accepted.

Three-dimensional work (sculpture, ceramic, assemblage) must be ready for display. Video works are also accepted along with the media to show it.

There is a $25 hanging fee for hanging pieces of art. Artwork may be for sale or marked NFS (not for sale).

Artists may call Spectrum at 262-634-4345 to arrange for an earlier drop-off time for their piece.

Hours for the gallery are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment. There is no admission fee.

