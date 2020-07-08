Spectrum Gallery reopens

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., is re-opening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting July 11.
The current show on display in the Lake Room is “Artist’s Favorites,” an exhibit featuring the works of Bill Girdzius, Billie Morrow, Barbara Pettibone, Tom Simonson, Sonja Sinclair, Jo Thul and Denise Zingg. Other artworks by the above and more artists are featured in the Rainbow Room, Red Room and hallways. Many of these artworks are for sale.
As a response to recent challenges, Spectrum Gallery is offering a special free gift given with any purchase from the gallery. It's a reproduction of “Mandala for Difficult Situations” with symbol explanations by Denise Zingg, while supplies last.
Social distancing and masks are required for visitors. Appointments to visit the gallery can be made by calling 262-634-4345.
Classes
Spectrum School of the Arts is offering these adult classes (high school students and older):
- "Individualized Drawing or Painting Class," 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays beginning July 14. Participants will learn fundamentals or advance their skills and creativity in drawing or painting (watercolor, acrylic or oil). Fees: Five classes, $125; 10 classes, $200.
- “Junk Journal," 1-3:30 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 9 and 16, or 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 13 and 20. Participants will make a unique personalized art journal out of creative materials and can keep it going. Fee: $50.
To register or for more information, call Spectrum at 262-634-4345.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!