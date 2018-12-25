RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, a cooperative gallery located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., invites fine artists to submit one piece of their artwork for its annual “January Fine Arts Invitational Show.”
All media is accepted. Two-dimensional work (drawing, painting, collage, photography, mixed media, etc.) must be framed and wired for hanging. Canvas wraps with wire are also accepted. Three-dimensional work (sculpture, ceramic, assemblage, etc.) must be ready for display. Video works are also accepted along with the media to show it. There is a hanging fee of $20. Artwork may be for sale or marked NFS (not for sale).
The deadline to drop off artwork is from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 5-6, or call Spectrum at 262-634-4345 to arrange for an earlier drop-off time.
An opening reception will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 and the show continues until Feb. 3.
