Spectrum announces call for artists

RACINE —Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, announces a call for artists 18 years and older to submit one piece for its “Artists with Crayons” show.

Artists can draw, paint, melt, photograph, assemble, sculpt or create a mixed media piece, as long as there are crayons somewhere in the piece. Two-dimensional work must be framed and wired for hanging; three-dimensional work must be ready for display. There is a $25 hanging fee. Drop-off times are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27-28 and Sept. 3-4. Earlier drop-off is possible by calling 262-634-4345. There will be a public opening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10.

Spectrum Gallery is a non-profit organization and dedicated to helping artists by providing a non-judgmental space and empowering artists to choose their own work for exhibition. Go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

