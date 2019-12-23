Spectrum accepting art for annual show

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, a cooperative gallery located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, invites all fine artists to submit one piece of their artwork for the annual “January Fine Arts Invitational Show.”

All media is accepted. Two-dimensional work (drawing, painting, collage, photography, mixed media, etc.) must be framed and wired for hanging, including canvas wraps with wire. Three-dimensional work (sculpture, ceramic, assemblage, etc.) must be ready for display. Video works are also accepted along with the media to show it.

There is a $20 hanging fee. Artwork may be for sale or marked NFS (not for sale). Artwork will be accepted from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4-5. Artists may also call Spectrum at 262-634-4345 to arrange for an earlier drop-off.

The opening artist reception will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. The show continues through Feb. 2. For more information, call the above number or go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

