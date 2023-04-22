WATERFORD — A variety of agencies in Racine County, as well as southeastern Wisconsin, who support children with special needs and their families will be participating in a free Special Needs Resource Fair.

It will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Waterford High School, 100 Field Drive.

The resource fair is an opportunity for families and caregivers of individuals birth through adulthood who have physical, learning, cognitive, emotional/behavioral or developmental disabilities to gather information about community, county and state resources.

The fair is also a chance for families to network with other families who may be experiencing the same trials and successes.

This event is sponsored and organized by the school districts within Racine County, along with the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center.