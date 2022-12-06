Special Event Grant Fund applications being accepted

YORKVILLE — The City of Racine and Real Racine invite interested groups to apply for funding from the Special Event Grant Fund.

The goal is to help fund new events that will bring in visitors from outside of the area who are likely to stay overnight in an area hotel or motel. The fund utilizes 10% of the total room tax collected by the City of Racine. It is estimated that there will be approximately $20,000 available.

The program accepts applications from non-profit organizations for the marketing of events and projects that will occur within the City of Racine. They must be open to the general public, non-political in nature and be held in a venue that is ADA accessible. Conventions and exhibitions, as a component of a convention, and business meetings are not eligible for funding.

Organizations that were grant recipients in the past may apply, but preference will be given to first-time applicants. Especially wanted are events that will seek to promote Racine's culture and specifically promote the lifestyle of our residents. Elements that shape our way of life such as the history of the area, our art, architecture, religion(s), recreation, sports, or health/fitness will be considered for funding.

The grant is to be used for marketing the event or project outside of the Racine metropolitan area. This is a matching grant fund, which means that the organization must, at a minimum, match dollar-for-dollar the amount awarded. This can be done either "in-kind" or by cash. The "ideal" event will be a first-time event, held over multiple days in the non-summer months that is likely to attract hundreds of overnight visitors from outside of the area that fill hotel rooms.

Applications are available online at realracine.com/event-grant or at the Real Racine Visitor Center, 14015 Washington Ave. Applications must be received by noon Friday, Jan. 6. The review committee will meet in January and the grants will be announced by the end of the month. For more information, contact Cari Greving at cari@realracine.com or call 262-498-5197.