YORKVILLE — City of Racine organizations and businesses may be eligible for a marketing grant from the Special Events Grant Fund.
Real Racine is accepting applications to help market special events and projects within the City of Racine during 2019. Applications are welcome from private, nonprofit corporations for projects and events that will be marketed to out-of-town visitors.
Details and an application form may be viewed and downloaded from the Real Racine website, www.realracine.com/event-grants.
Application forms may also be picked at the Real Racine Visitor Center, 14015 Washington Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The application deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3.
