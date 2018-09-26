RACINE — Each year the Junior League of Racine contributes money to the community through the Special Aids Grant Program. These allocated funds relate to the Junior League’s mission and vision to invest in programs that enhance the well-being of women and children in Racine County.
Nonprofit organizations in Racine County are invited to apply for a Special Aids Grant of up to $500. More than one grant may be awarded to an organization. Applications are available at www.jlracine.org and must be submitted by Wednesday, Oct. 31.
For more information about the Special Aids Grant program, email cr@jlracine.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.