RACINE — Each year the Junior League of Racine contributes money to the community through the Special Aids Grant Program. These allocated funds relate to the Junior League’s mission and vision to invest in programs that enhance the well-being of women and children in Racine County.

Nonprofit organizations in Racine County are invited to apply for a Special Aids Grant of up to $500. More than one grant may be awarded to an organization. Applications are available at www.jlracine.org and must be submitted by Wednesday, Oct. 31.

For more information about the Special Aids Grant program, email cr@jlracine.org.

