Sokol memories: Czech immigrants bring cultural practices to Racine

It is likely that the word “Sokol” means nothing to you, but it was another part of my growing up years in Racine in the late 1950’s. My ancestry is 50% Belgian from my father and 50% Bohemian or Czech from my mother, whose maiden name was Lydia Makovsky.

Sokol Mladocech was a Czech cultural and physical fitness organization. Sokol is the Czech word for falcon, a bird which symbolizes courage, energy, independence and freedom. Mladocech means new or young Czech.

Sokol activities began in Racine in 1889 when about 17 men, recent immigrants from Czechoslovakia, began practicing Sokol drills. In 1892 the organization bought a building at 1313 Lincoln St. and named it Turner Hall, because gymnastic routines are referred to as turning.

Bohemian Turner Hall served not only Sokol Racine, but the community at large as both a gymnasium and social hall. My parents’ 25th anniversary was held there in 1951, just before my oldest brother and his friends were drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. My sister’s wedding reception was held there in 1968 just before her new husband and his twin brother were drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War.

Sokol was originally an organization for men and boys. In 1911 a women’s auxiliary was formed and eventually the men’s and women’s groups merged.