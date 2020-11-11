 Skip to main content
Society's Assets try-out program adds new items for children
Society's Assets try-out program adds new items for children

Society’s Assets has a try-out program (loan and demonstration) at each office location. Hundreds of assistive devices can increase function for people with limitations affecting mobility, vision, learning and other daily activities.

Twenty-five new items for children are now available for demonstration and loan thanks to a grant from the Kenosha Women’s Network. By appointment, families are invited to check out the items for play, learning and calming in the Kenosha, Racine and Elkhorn offices. Staff members will provide assistance with the review of assistive technology solutions. Examples of the new equipment include social skills board games, a cocoon swing, switch adapted bubble machine, and a weighted, washable plush bear.

For more information, contact Pauline Lorenz, Independent Living Services coordinator, at 262-657-3999 or email plorenz@societysassets.org.

