Society's Assets staff member wins statewide award

RACINE — Eppy Smith, an independent living coordinator at the Society’s Assets Elkhorn office, was named the Wisconsin Advocate of the Year and received the Relentless Badger Award from the Independent Living Council of Wisconsin.
Smith, who has 24 years of service with the agency, advocates for people with disabilities of all ages. She works with her consumers on issues ranging from housing to community access and assistive technology.
Services continue
Society’s Assets offices in Racine, Kenosha and Elkhorn continue to maintain office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff will receive phone calls and emails but not walk-in/unscheduled visitors.
Specific department procedures are also in place:
- The Independent Living Services Department can help with advocacy, home and vehicle modifications, planning for life after high school, peer support, aging in place and benefits counseling. The assistive technology and equipment loan programs are closed until further notice. Donations of equipment or products are not being accepted at this time.
- The Representative Payee program is not accepting visitors so checks for current clients will be mailed. Referrals for services are still being taken. Contact Social Security to request help from Society's Assets with budgeting benefits and paying bills.
- The Home Care/Home Health departments are still taking referrals. Society's Assets can help additional individuals who need assistance with activities of daily living when they recruit family members, roommates, or friends to provide care and be paid.
For more information on services for an individual with a disability, call the toll-free number at 800-378-9128 or email info@societysassets.org.
