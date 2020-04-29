Society's Assets staff member wins statewide award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Eppy Smith, an independent living coordinator at the Society’s Assets Elkhorn office, was named the Wisconsin Advocate of the Year and received the Relentless Badger Award from the Independent Living Council of Wisconsin.

Smith, who has 24 years of service with the agency, advocates for people with disabilities of all ages. She works with her consumers on issues ranging from housing to community access and assistive technology.

Services continue

Society’s Assets offices in Racine, Kenosha and Elkhorn continue to maintain office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff will receive phone calls and emails but not walk-in/unscheduled visitors.

Specific department procedures are also in place: