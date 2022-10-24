Society's Assets sponsors 23rd annual youth art contest

Society’s Assets is sponsoring its 23rd annual youth art contest. The theme is "Ability...Not Disability." Students in grades kindergarten through high school in the agency’s service area of Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties are invited to participate.

“Our contest last year,” explained Adrienne Stiger, member of the Community Relations Committee of the Board of Directors that oversees the contest, “brought in almost 1,000 entries from schools throughout our service area. The quality and variety of the artwork impressed the judges. The committee believes this project creates disability awareness and acceptance. It also shares our mission with young people in the community.”

Schools in the area have received contest information or go to https://societysassets.org/news/youth-art-contest-accepting-entries. Prizes are awarded to winners in each of the four grade categories.

Contest entries must be received at a Society’s Assets office by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Offices are located in Racine at 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 225; in Kenosha at 5455 Sheridan Road, Suite 101; and in Elkhorn at 615 E. Geneva St. Judging takes place that month and winning entries in each age category are permanently displayed at the main office in Racine.

For more information, call 262-637-9128, ext. 3605.