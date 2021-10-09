Society's Assets receives technology grant

RACINE — Society’s Assets has received a grant from the Technology Fund at United Way of Racine County. The fund is designed to provide nonprofit organizations in Racine County with technology for use by organization staff/volunteers to increase proficiency, efficiency and impact.
Society's Assets will use the grant to upgrade its Microsoft Office program to Microsoft 365, a cloud-based application.
Society’s Assets is a resource for people with disabilities.
