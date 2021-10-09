 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Society's Assets receives technology grant
0 Comments

Society's Assets receives technology grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Society’s Assets has received a grant from the Technology Fund at United Way of Racine County. The fund is designed to provide nonprofit organizations in Racine County with technology for use by organization staff/volunteers to increase proficiency, efficiency and impact.

Society's Assets will use the grant to upgrade its Microsoft Office program to Microsoft 365, a cloud-based application.

Society’s Assets is a resource for people with disabilities.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for staying healthy during cold and flu season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News