Society's Assets names new director of independent living services

RACINE — Tricia Lewis of Racine has been named the new director of independent living services at Society’s Assets.

Lewis replaces Karen Olufs, Kenosha, who has retired from her position after 21 years of service.

“For 21 years, Karen has helped Society’s Assets excel in supporting individuals with disabilities,” states Karl Kopp, executive director. “She has also served on several statewide disability advocacy groups, sharing her vast knowledge with other nonprofits and creating best practices.”

Lewis has been with Society’s Assets since July 2016. She served as a benefits specialist assisting people with disabilities who are looking for work to navigate their benefits. She has also been involved in student transitions and training. In addition, she is a certified peer specialist, with experience in the mental health field. Her background is originally in specialty retail, when she owned a small bookstore in Indiana, and in employment services for people with disabilities.

“Tricia embodies the independent living philosophy and has been active in the delivery of core services,” states Kopp. “She has a passion to help individuals with disabilities to live independently in the community.”

Lewis will also represent Society’s Assets on the Board of the Wisconsin Coalition of Independent Living Centers.

