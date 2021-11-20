Society's Assets employees receive statewide award

KENOSHA — Two caregivers from Society’s Assets were recently named award winners by the Wisconsin Long Term Care Workforce Alliance. This group of public and private organizations solicits nominations from across the state and recognizes professional caregivers with a monetary award and certificate.

Recipients of two of four Caregiver Spotlight Awards are Minnie Clay and Sharon Schilling from the Kenosha office. Clay has worked for the agency for 32 years. Schilling has been employed at Society’s Assets for 29 years.

“We value their caregiving skills and experience,” said Ginger Erickson, director of home care at Society’s Assets. “Minnie and Sharon are amazing role models for other direct care workers. We know that their work will continue to bring care and comfort to their consumers who are living in their homes — which is where they want to be.”

Society’s Assets is a resource for people with disabilities. For more information, go to societysassets.org.

