Try 3 months for $3

SOMERS — Society's Assets will hold its 26th annual golf outing at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Kenosha Country Club, 500 13th Ave.

Cost per golfer is $150. Tickets for the reception, dinner and presentations are $50. To register, go to https://societysassets.org/news or call 262-637-9128.

Proceeds from the golf outing go toward college scholarships for individuals with disabilities. Over $180,000 in scholarships have been awarded through the program. Society's Assets has supported the independence of individuals with disabilities since 1974.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments