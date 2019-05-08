SOMERS — Society's Assets will hold its 26th annual golf outing at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Kenosha Country Club, 500 13th Ave.
Cost per golfer is $150. Tickets for the reception, dinner and presentations are $50. To register, go to https://societysassets.org/news or call 262-637-9128.
Proceeds from the golf outing go toward college scholarships for individuals with disabilities. Over $180,000 in scholarships have been awarded through the program. Society's Assets has supported the independence of individuals with disabilities since 1974.
