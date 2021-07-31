Society’s Assets marks 47 years serving people with disabilities

RACINE — The history of Society’s Assets mirrors that of the independent living movement in the 1970s. People with disabilities began organizing to fight for their rights to self-determination, working to remove existing physical, social and attitudinal barriers to their full participation in society.

Society’s Assets began as a membership organization in Racine. It was comprised of people with disabilities who wanted to eliminate barriers that lead to dependency. The agency incorporated as a nonprofit in 1974. The first office opened in 1976 with funds available through the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act (CETA).

Later, funding from the Rehabilitation Act created five Centers for Independent Living in Wisconsin, including Society’s Assets and other centers. All Centers are devoted to the creation, delivery, and coordination of services aimed at promoting independent and self-sufficient lifestyles for individuals with disabilities.