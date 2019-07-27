Ten Society’s Assets caregivers were chosen to receive four of six awards from the Wisconsin Long Term Care Workforce Alliance.
Receiving the Caregiver Spotlight Awards are Mary Ann Carrier and Nathaniel Daluga. Juanita Stolfo is the recipient of the Heart of Family/Friend Award. The recipients of the Caring Together Team Award are Latasha Fenderson, Jessica France, Rose Jimenez, Belinda Robinson, Susan Tran, Tiaka Turner and Bonnie Wadlington.
“We are honored to employ these award winning caregivers,” said Amy Mlot, director of Home Care Operations. “For many of them, caregiving is a career they have chosen out of care and compassion. We recognize and thank them for the comfort and support they provide to their consumers at home. Congratulations!”
To make a difference in the life of someone with a disability, apply to be a caregiver at Society’s Assets. Flexible hours and training are available. Call 262-637-9128.
New executive director
Karl Kopp is the new executive director at Society’s Assets.
“We are very excited to welcome Karl to Society’s Assets,” said Frank Germinaro, chairperson, Board of Directors. “Karl brings to the job a combination of energy, sensitivity and proven leadership to the challenges of operating a human services agency. We expect Karl to not only continue the excellent programs offered by Society’s Assets, but to work with partners and funders to help expand our programs to more people in need of independent living solutions.”
Expanding in-home care
Families in need of respite care or short term assistance for a loved one with an illness, disability or dementia can arrange for in-home care through Society’s Assets. Support is provided for daily self-care and household tasks. Nursing services, medication management and education are also available. Call 262-637-9128.
Access for All
July 26 marked the 29th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The ADA is a civil rights act which helps people with disabilities achieve access to everything from jobs, voting and hospitals to stores, amusement parks and even the Internet.
Society’s Assets has dedicated staff who make sure people with disabilities have access wherever they go. For questions about the ADA, accessibility or to request an accessibility assessment for a business, call the Independent Living Department at 262-637-9128 and ask to speak to a independent living coordinators.
Benefits specialist
The benefits specialists at Society’s Assets assist individuals with disabilities in understanding the impact of work on benefits programs like Social Security, Medicaid, long term care, FoodShare or others.
Some of the best times to call a benefits specialist include:
- When you are exploring the idea of work for the first time.
- When you have a new disability or a new benefit program.
- When your work is changing such as getting a new job or a raise.
- When your life situation changes because you got married, had a child or moved.
Having someone in their corner to help navigate this process can be invaluable. Call 262-637-9128 for more information.
About Society’s Assets
Since 1974, Society’s Assets has supported the independence of individuals with disabilities. Society’s Assets has offices in Racine, Kenosha and Elkhorn. Perhaps aging or a disability means you need some assistance to live at home. Services include independent living assessments and coordination, in-home care and skilled nursing.
To ask about Society’s Assets resources for seniors and people with disabilities, call 262-637-9128 or go to www.societysassets.org.
