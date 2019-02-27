RACINE — Over Our Head Players concluded the 2019 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival Feb. 24 by presenting the audience favorite Best in Snow prizes. Over the five week, sold-out Snowdance run, each attendee played judge via their votes.
The $500 first place Best in Snow award went to Brian Wallace of Los Angeles, Calif., for "Balls Alive! — an air brand breaks up when one member starts “seeing” a new woman. Second place and $200 went to Tony Targan from West Bloomfield, Mich., for "Strike a Match" which featured four singles looking to “strike a match” at a speed dating event. Third place and $100 was awarded to Mark Osborne, of New York, N.Y., for "The Disagreeable Dinner" about a Mexican dinner that did not agree with Steve’s insides.
As is tradition, the ceremonial Dance of the Salmon highlighted the closing ceremonies. Although the honor of dancing with the salmon is not given to just any clown, Droppo (Michael Retzlaff) made a guest appearance to lead the waltz, joined by back up salmon dancer Kristin Althoff. Then, the ceremonial Snowdance snow cone was sealed away for next year’s competition, and the company gathered around balloting supervisor Anna Clementi, who had the winning results sealed in a mayonnaise jar.
“We are so proud to make Racine the home of the 10 minute comedy competition," said Rich Smith, managing artistic director. "Snowdance’s reputation continues to grow among playwrights, resulting in this year’s record-setting 438 submissions. Not only was the writing exceptionally strong this year, but we received a variety of styles and were able to produce a mix of comedies. Our audience continues to recognize good comedy and reward the playwrights and productions that are unique, clever and funny.”
“The 10-minute comedy format of Snowdance allows us to present something for every taste," added Diane Carlson, stage manager. "With pieces that range from sweet to silly, from hyper-real to hypothetical, every show receives votes; it’s always a close competition.”
Snowdance was produced by an ensemble. The acting and directing ensemble featured John Adams, Althoff, Elizabeth Bitner, Diane Carlson, Paula Ann Czechowicz, Nicholas Hoyt, A.J. Laird, Anne Mollerskov, Retzlaff, Ron Schulz, Rich Smith and Melissa Zeien.
The additional production staff also included Adams, Janine Anderson, Diane Carlson, Skip Carlson, Clementi, Rebecca Eisel, Carol Gavigan, Chad Heinzelman, Preston Hill, Carol Horton, Sally Laird, Mona Lewis, Christopher Larson, Ryan Loberger, Paul Reese, Joan Roehre, Schulz, Veronica Smith, Rich Smith, Teri Stanley and Emily Sweetman.
