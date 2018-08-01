RACINE — Over Our Head Players is accepting original, unpublished 10-minute or shorter comedies for the 2019 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival through Nov. 1 at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.
Selected scripts will be produced together. Audiences vote over the run Jan. 25-Feb. 24. Prizes will be awarded after the final performance: $500 for Best in Snow, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.
Scripts will not be returned; playwrights are not expected to participate in the production process.
Complete rules are at www.overourheadplayers.org. Direct questions to the box office, 262-632-6802 or snowdance318@gmail.com.
