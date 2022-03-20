Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival winners announced

RACINE — Over Our Head Players concluded the 2022 Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival March 6 by presenting the audience favorite “Best in Snow” prizes. Over the five-week Snowdance run, each attendee played judge via their votes.

The cast and crew opened each show with a musical homage to residents of Racine County.

The $500 first place “Best in Snow” award went to playwright Meredith Utman of Pittsford, N.Y., for “Getting Canned,” which features a married couple (played by Kristin Althoff and Matt Spect) seeking medical attention after a night of passion. The peculiar doctor (John Adams) reveals they are expecting a baby, much to the delight of the wife’s pushy mother (Tina Paukstelis).

Second place and $200 was awarded to playwright Alec Seymour of Pittsburgh, Pa., for “Beautiful People In A Living Room Doing Nothing,” about a couple seeking any sort of excitement in their boring — yet beautiful — lives.

Third place and $100 went to Matt Reichel of Hagaman, N.Y., for “Just A Quick Call,” about an unexplained radar signal that sets three world leaders scrambling to avert global catastrophe.

“We are so proud to make Racine the home of the 10-minute comedy competition,” said Rich Smith, the troupe’s managing artistic director. “This year, we were overwhelmed with 546 entries from around the world. That huge response generated great quality scripts for production. Further, we are very lucky to attract talented actors to Snowdance.

“Snowdance actors embrace the challenge of playing multiple characters, creating a tight ensemble in every sense.”

Once the plays and cast are in place, Smith emphasizes how important the final component, the audience, is and how it felt to have them back in the theater after the pandemic forced virtual performances last year.

“Audiences need this as much as we do,” he said. “Hearing our community laugh together is priceless after what we have been through the last two years. It is so rewarding to know that our formula still works, and audiences still enjoy what we are doing. We hope to continue enjoying Snowdance for a long time.”

Snowdance was produced by an ensemble. The cast included John Adams, Kristin Althoff, Melissa Hughes Ernest, Nicholas Hoyt, Joey Lange, Tina Paukstelis, Michael Retzlaff and Matt Specht. Kristin Althoff, Matthew Rangel, Michael Retzlaff and Smith directed with Smith also serving as artistic and production manager. Emily Sweetman served as stage manager with Rebecca Eisel and Paula Ann Czechowicz as assistant stage managers.

Over Our Head Players operates the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine. The troupe will present “Outside Mullingar” by John Patrick Shanley in April and May and then conclude this season with “The Roommate” by Jen Silverman in May and June. For tickets, go to overourheadplayers.org or call 262-632-6802.

