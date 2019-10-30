RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is partnering with Alpine Valley Resort of East Troy to present the Snow Sharks Youth Ski and Snowboard Program during the 2019-2020 winter ski season.
Snow Sharks is open to all levels of skiers ages 7-17 and snowboarders ages 10-17. The program costs $140 and includes six club night lift tickets, a free lesson, discounted rates on lift tickets during holiday periods and club rates on other specified times/nights of the week. Parents and siblings may also ski/board on club nights with the club member for the club price of $20 per night. Ski and snow board rentals are an additional $20 per night.
Monday club nights are held on Dec. 9 and 14, Jan. 6 and 20, and Feb. 3 and 17. Wednesday club nights are held on Dec. 4 and 18, Jan. 15 and 29, and Feb 12 and 26.
Helmets are required for all snowboarders and all members are required to take a free lesson on the first night to evaluate skill level.
An information, orientation and registration session will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Show Shark memberships are available on a first-come. Transportation is available for a very limited number of participants, prioritized by those in need. To make a reservation for the information session or request transportation, contact Duncan Cortez at 262-636-9568.
