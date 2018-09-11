RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), in partnership with Alpine Valley Resort of East Troy, will once again offer the Snow Sharks Youth Ski and Snowboard Program during the 2018-2019 ski season.
Snow Sharks is open to all levels of skiers ages 7 - 17 and snowboarders ages 10 -17. The program costs $130 and includes six club night lift tickets, a free lesson, discounted rates on lift tickets during holiday periods and club rates on other specified times/nights of the week. Parents and siblings may also ski/board on club nights with the club member for the club price of $18 per night. Ski and snowboard rentals are an additional $18 per night.
Monday club nights include Dec. 10 and 17; Jan. 14 and 28; and Feb. 11 and 25. Wednesday club nights include Dec. 5 and 19; Jan. 9 and 23; and Feb. 6 and 20.
Helmets are required for all snowboarders and all members are required to take a free lesson on the first night to evaluate skill level.
An information, orientation and registration session will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Show Shark memberships are available on a first-come basis. Transportation is available for a very limited number of participants, prioritized by those in need. For more information, contact Duncan Cortez at 262-636-9568.
