Snow Sharks program open to skiers
Snow Sharks program open to skiers

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is partnering with Alpine Valley Resort of East Troy to present the Snow Sharks youth ski and snowboard program during the 2021-2022 winter ski season.

Snow Sharks is open to all levels of skiers ages 7 to 17 and snowboarders ages 10 to 17. The program costs $175 and includes six club night lift tickets, a free lesson, discounted rates on lift tickets during holiday periods and club rates on other specified times/nights of the week. Parents and siblings may also ski/board on club nights with the club member for the club price of $25 per night. Ski and snowboard rentals are an additional $25 per night.

Monday club nights are Dec. 6 and 13, Jan. 10 and 24, and Feb. 7 and 21.

Wednesday club nights are Dec. 1 and 15, Jan. 5 and 19, and Feb. 2 and 16.

Helmets are required for all snowboarders and all members are required to take a free lesson on the first night to evaluate skill level. Show Shark memberships are available on a first-come basis. Transportation is available for a limited number of participants. For more information, contact Duncan Cortez at 262-636-9568.

