Snow Sharks program offered

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is partnering with Alpine Valley Resort of East Troy to present the Snow Sharks Youth Ski and Snowboard Program during the 2020-2021 winter ski season.

Snow Sharks is open to all levels of skiers ages 7-17 and snowboarders ages 10-17. The $155 fee includes six club night lift tickets, a free lesson, discounted rates on lift tickets during holiday periods and club rates on other specified times. Parents and siblings may also ski/board on club nights with the club member for the club price of $22 per night. Ski and snowboard rentals are an additional $22 per night.

Monday club nights are held on Dec. 7 and 14, Jan. 11 and 25, and Feb. 8 and 22. Wednesday club nights are held on Dec. 2 and 16, Jan. 6 and 20, and Feb. 3 and 17.

Social distancing and masks will be required. Helmets are required for all snowboarders and all members are required to take a free lesson on the first night to evaluate skill level. Show Shark memberships are available on a first-come basis. Transportation is available for a limited number of participants, prioritized by those in need. For the information, contact Duncan Cortez at 262-636-9568.

