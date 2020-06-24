Slumber Safari offered by Racine Zoo
Slumber Safari offered by Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering a Slumber Safari for ages 6 and older from 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11, to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 12.

The overnight adventure includes pizza dinner, a guided tour throughout the zoo, an animal ambassador encounter, hands-on crafts, s’mores by the campfire and breakfast.

The cost is $55 per person. For an additional $15, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Land of the Giants can be reserved. People may bring their own tent or rent one for $25 from the zoo.

Advance registration is required by 5 p.m. July 8. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the Racine Zoo animals and programs.

