KENOSHA — Sleep in Heavenly Peace Racine/Kenosha is scheduled to hold a Bunks Across America event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Bane Nelson Inc., 4019 43rd St.
Bunks Across America will be a day for communities nationwide to get together to build beds for children who don’t have beds to sleep in. The Racine/Kenosha Chapter has committed to build 50 bunks that day.
Participants can register to volunteer at www.shpbeds.org/events/baa-racinekenosha-public-build.
