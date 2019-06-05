{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Sleep in Heavenly Peace Racine/Kenosha is scheduled to hold a Bunks Across America event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Bane Nelson Inc., 4019 43rd St.

Bunks Across America will be a day for communities nationwide to get together to build beds for children who don’t have beds to sleep in. The Racine/Kenosha Chapter has committed to build 50 bunks that day.

Participants can register to volunteer at www.shpbeds.org/events/baa-racinekenosha-public-build.

