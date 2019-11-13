Skillbank helps seniors stay in their homes
Skillbank helps seniors stay in their homes

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County’s Skill Bank Program is dedicated to helping seniors remain living independently in their homes at an affordable cost.

The program’s services are available to Racine County residents ages 55 and older. Skill Bank uses the knowledge, skills and talents of tradespeople and other helpers, primarily older than age 60, to help other older adults with a multitude of services, such as transportation and errands, minor home improvement or repair work, yard work and household chores.

The cost and time of service are set between the Skill Bank helper and the client prior to receiving service.

For assistance or to become a Skill Bank helper, call Terri Benner, Skill Bank representative at the Volunteer Center of Racine County, at 262-886-9612, from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All helpers are required to go through an application process.

