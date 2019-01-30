Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — The trails at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, are open for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and winter hikes.

Use of the trails is free and open to the public. Ski and snowshoe rentals are available on a first-serve basis from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $10 per session.

For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515 or go to https://riverbendracine.org.

