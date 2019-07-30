MILWAUKEE — The Riverport Chorus of Sweet Adelines International is seeking women who love to sing to join them for an Honor Flight performance on Sunday, Aug. 25, at General Mitchell International Airport, 5300 S. Howell Ave.
Rehearsals will take place from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Mondays at Bristol Grade School, 20121 83rd St. A deposit of $15 will be required.
Riverport consists of more than 30 members from southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois who sing four-part a cappella harmony in the barbershop style. Members range in age from 14 to over 80.
For details, contact Donna Sanders at 262-914-6421 or email dsanders4@wi.rr.com. For more information on the chorus, go to www.riverportchorus.org.
