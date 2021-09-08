Sierra Club to host program on commuter train

RACINE — The Southeast Gateway Sierra Club is offering the virtual program, “The Return of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee Commuter Train," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
At a crucial time for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, the Sierra Club is actively supporting public transportation. Trevor Jung, Racine director of public transportation, and train historian Keith Kohlman will discuss the history of the previous KRM line and the great potential it holds to connect the cities in our area to job opportunities and cultural offerings. With the passing of the Racine resolution in support of the KRM train, discussion will focus on ways to pass a similar resolution in Kenosha. Discussion following the presentations will include ways to advance this project in the Kenosha and Racine areas.
To receive the Zoom link and register, go to sierraclub.org/wisconsin/southeast-gateway.