Sierra Club to host panel discussion

The Wisconsin John Muir Chapter of the Sierra Club will host a free virtual panel discussion on the feature film "Dark Waters" starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.

Registering for this discussion will also provide a link for participants to sign up to view the movie online at no charge before the panel discussion. Registration is required.

Inspired by a true story and directed by Todd Haynes, "Dark Waters" follows a tenacious attorney, Rob Bilott, as he uncovers the dark secret of a systematic coverup of PFAS drinking water pollution and connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything — his future, his family — to expose the truth, protect people and restore safe drinking water.

To register, go to https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000001agCWAAY.

