RACINE — The Southeast Gateway Group of the Sierra Club invites the public to hike the Whitewater segment of the Ice Age Trail Sunday, June 9.
It's a relatively short segment (4.7 miles). On this part of the trail participants will traverse some of the Bluff Creek State Natural Area, learn about kettles and other glacial features, hike through part of the Whitewater Lake State Recreation Area and see a very high production artesian well. They will look for spring wildflowers and migrating birds on the way.
Participants should meet at 2 p.m. at the Ice Age Trail Parking lot about 2.5 miles west of La Grange on Highway 12.
To sign up or for more information, email sommerallan4@gmail.com.
