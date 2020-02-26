Sierra Club to hike Scuppernong Segment of Ice Age Trail

RACINE — The public is invited to join the Sierra Club for an early spring hike in the Scuppernong segment of the Ice Age Trail on Sunday, March 22.
Participants will hike a trail that goes through the Scuppernong hiking and ski trails. It’s hilly and offers a view of some kettles. Additionally, participants will make a short side trip to see McKeawn Springs; it feeds a trout pond and Scuppernong Creek. The trail is 5.5 miles and there will be cars at both ends so that the hike will be one way.
Participants will meet at 1 p.m. about three miles north of Eagle at the parking area on Route 67 between Stark Road and County Road X (3/8 mile south of X) and hike to the south parking lot on County ZZ where they will car pool back to the starting point.
A standard Sierra Club liability waiver will be required. To sign up and plan for carpooling, call or email Allan Sommer, 262-716-6955, sommerallan4@gmail.com, in addition to signing up through meetup.com.