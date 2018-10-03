RACINE — The Southeast Gateway Group of the Sierra Club will hold a canoe/kayak trip at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, on a section of the White River.

Participants will meet at the park where Ore Creek and the White River meet in the gravel parking lot south of Water Street on Mill Street in Downtown Lyons.

The river is scenic and clear and good for beginners. There are several options for refreshments in Lyons after the trip.

To reserve a spot, call 262-716-6955 or email at sommerallan4@gmail.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments