RACINE — The Southeast Gateway Group of the Sierra Club will hold a canoe/kayak trip at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, on a section of the White River.
Participants will meet at the park where Ore Creek and the White River meet in the gravel parking lot south of Water Street on Mill Street in Downtown Lyons.
The river is scenic and clear and good for beginners. There are several options for refreshments in Lyons after the trip.
To reserve a spot, call 262-716-6955 or email at sommerallan4@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.