RACINE — The Southeast Gateway Group of the Sierra Club invites the public to hike the Whitewater segment of the Ice Age Trail on Sunday, April 14.

It's a relatively short segment (4.7 miles). On this part of the trail participants will see some of the Bluff Creek State Natural Area, kettles and other glacial features, hike through part of the Whitewater Lake State Recreation Area and see a very high production artesian well. They might see early spring bloomers such as marsh marigolds and skunk cabbage.

People should meet at 2 p.m. at the trail head parking area on Highway 12, 2.5 miles west of LaGrange. To sign up or for more information, call Allan Sommer at 262-716-6955 or email sommerallan4@gmail.com.

