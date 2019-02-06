RACINE — The Sierra Club invites the public to a hike at the Nachusa Grasslands near Oregon, Ill., on Saturday, Feb. 23.
This is a 3,800-acre preserve owned and managed by The Nature Conservancy, where volunteers have spent 200,000 hours clearing invasives and reintroducing native grassland plants. Participants will hike trails that take us to places where the 100 or so reintroduced bison may be glimpsed. Binoculars are suggested.
There are also several Illinois state parks nearby if the hiking at the preserve doesn’t keep the group busy long enough (Lowden State Park and White Pines State Park). Some abut the Rock River and have hiking trails with scenic views.
The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Antioch Public Library and carpool (with as few cars as possible) to Franklin Grove, Ill. People should bring a lunch.
To sign up, contact Allan Sommer via email at sommerallan4@gmail.com or call 262-716-6955. The standard Sierra Club liability waiver will be required.
