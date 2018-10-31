RACINE — The Southeast Gateway Group of the Sierra Club invites the public to hike the Seven Bridges Trail in Grant Park of the Milwaukee Park System at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11.
This trail is a 1- to 2-mile jaunt with views of Lake Michigan and access to the beach. There are actually 10 bridges built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. The craftsmanship goes back to the Great Depression era when work was hard to get and young men moved to work camps for a job.
There will be opportunities to get on the Oak Leaf Trail in Grant Park for those inclined to check out different views of the lake.
From Racine, take Highway 32 north to Fifth Avenue in Oak Creek; then South Lake Drive to Grant Park Drive. The group will meet at the parking lot on Grant Park Drive.
To sign up for this moderate to strenuous but relatively short hike, email Sommerallan4@gmail.com or call 262-716-6955.
