RACINE — The Southeast Gateway Group of the Sierra Club will offer a canoe and kayaking trip at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, down Nippersink Creek in Glacial Park, McHenry County, Ill., and part of the Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge System.

Participants will meet at 1 p.m. at the Keystone Road Landing parking lot, 6500 Keystone Road, Richmond, Ill., and do a car transfer to the Pioneer Road landing before paddling.

Glacial Park has glacial features such as kames, kettles and bogs. Participants will see prairie, marsh and riverine plants; oak woods, and turtles, muskrat and other river critters. The river is likely to be high and fast depending on the weather.

The trip downstream will last approximately two hours. There are 10 riffles which will challenge the group to find the ideal navigation.

For more information, call Allan Sommer at 262-716-6955 or email sommerallan4@gmail.com.

