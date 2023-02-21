RACINE — A volunteer open house will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St. Attendees can learn about the Siena Retreat Center and its volunteer opportunities. Tours will be available. There will be snacks and door prizes.
Siena Retreat Center to host volunteer open house
